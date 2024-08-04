Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1801 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1801 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1801 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1801 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31261 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 793.13. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
399 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Heritage - September 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M MF at auction Heritage - September 6, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

