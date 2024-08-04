2 Escudos 1801 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1801 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31261 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 793.13. Bidding took place August 11, 2015.

