Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1801 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1801 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1801 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (316) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1801 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4105 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (96)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)
  • Cayón (41)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (8)
  • HERVERA (28)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Künker (9)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (7)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pars Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (40)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (24)
  • UBS (5)
  • Via (2)
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 360 CHF
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 341 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1801 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1801 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search