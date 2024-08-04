2 Escudos 1801 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1801 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4105 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place March 9, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (9) AU (15) XF (104) VF (184) F (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (15) PCGS (2) ANACS (2) NCS (1)

