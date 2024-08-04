Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1799 M AJ (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1799 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1799 M AJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1799 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2436 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3915 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1799 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search