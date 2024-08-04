2 Escudos 1799 M AJ (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1799 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition XF (3)