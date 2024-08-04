Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1799 M AJ (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1799 with mark M AJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
2436 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
3915 $
Price in auction currency 3700 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search