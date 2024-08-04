Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1799 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1799 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1799 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32533 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - May 1, 2022
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Stack's - August 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - May 2, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date May 2, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1799 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1799 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search