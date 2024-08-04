2 Escudos 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1798 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24759 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (15) XF (62) VF (79) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (5) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (14) PCGS (3) ANACS (1)

