Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1798 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1798 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1798 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24759 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 73000 JPY
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction CNG - May 31, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1798 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
