2 Escudos 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1798 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24759 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,820. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 73000 JPY
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
751 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
