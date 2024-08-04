Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1797 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1797 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1797 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32532 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aste (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Status International (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • UBS (3)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 650 AUD
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Aste - March 2, 2023
Seller Aste
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Aste - December 12, 2022
Seller Aste
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Goldberg - September 27, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1797 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

