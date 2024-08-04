Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1797 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32532 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 650 AUD
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
