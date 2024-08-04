Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1795 M M (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1795 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1795 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1795 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place January 23, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
