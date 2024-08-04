Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1795 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
