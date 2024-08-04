Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1795 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1795 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1795 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 21, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1795 M MF at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

