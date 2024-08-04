2 Escudos 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1795 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition AU (2) XF (13) VF (43) F (4) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (2)

