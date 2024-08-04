Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1794 M M (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1794 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1922 sold at the Roxbury’s Auction House auction for AUD 2,200. Bidding took place July 20, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
