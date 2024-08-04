Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1794 M M (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1794 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1794 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1794 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1922 sold at the Roxbury’s Auction House auction for AUD 2,200. Bidding took place July 20, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
913 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1794 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

