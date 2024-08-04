2 Escudos 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1794 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32336 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (17) XF (70) VF (191) F (12) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (19) PCGS (3) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (92)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (3)

Cayón (30)

CNG (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (25)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (33)

ibercoin (9)

Imperial Coin (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (4)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

London Coins (3)

Monedalia.es (5)

Münzenonline (1)

Numisma - Portugal (1)

Numisor (1)

Palombo (1)

Russiancoin (4)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (45)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

Tauler & Fau (13)

UBS (6)

VL Nummus (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)