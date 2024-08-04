Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1790 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1790 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (391) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30632 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Escudos 1790 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

