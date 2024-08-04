Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (391) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30632 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 492 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
