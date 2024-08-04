Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1789 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Escudos 1789 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1789 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32936 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 7000 NOK
Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Stack's - January 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Escudos 1789 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

