Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1789 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1789 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32936 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (57)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (17)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- DNW (1)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (11)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (17)
- iBelgica (1)
- ibercoin (6)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (2)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisma - Portugal (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (23)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
- UBS (6)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 7000 NOK
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search