2 Escudos 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1788 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.

