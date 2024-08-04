Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1807 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1807 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
