Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1807 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1807 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1807 M FA - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1807 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31087 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 13, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Stack's - October 26, 2018
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Stack's - October 26, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1807 M FA at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

