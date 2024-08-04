Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1801 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1801 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 650 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (6)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (2)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search