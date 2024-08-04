Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1799 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1799 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62625 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 810. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
