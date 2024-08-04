1 Escudo 1799 M FA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1799 with mark M FA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62625 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 810. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

