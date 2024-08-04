Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1799 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21524 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (22)
- Cayón (8)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (18)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Sedwick (2)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (24)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
- UBS (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search