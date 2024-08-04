Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1799 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1799 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1799 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21524 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (18)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (24)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • UBS (2)
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 205 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - March 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Lucernae Numismática - October 10, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Escudo 1799 M MF at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

