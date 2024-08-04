1 Escudo 1799 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1799 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21524 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place March 17, 2024.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (3) XF (12) VF (75) F (9) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (22)

Cayón (8)

CoinsNB (1)

Felzmann (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (4)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (18)

ibercoin (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (3)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Sedwick (2)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (24)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (8)

UBS (2)