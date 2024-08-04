Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1798 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1798 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1798 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 10, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (40)
  • Cayón (15)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (18)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (21)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (8)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (27)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (10)
  • UBS (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 301 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Inasta - March 8, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date March 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 9, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1798 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1798 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search