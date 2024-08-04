Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1798 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 10, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (40)
- Cayón (15)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (18)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (21)
- ibercoin (4)
- Inasta (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (8)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (27)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (10)
- UBS (1)
- VAuctions (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 301 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search