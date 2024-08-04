1 Escudo 1798 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1798 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 10, 2024.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (5) XF (37) VF (103) F (12) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (3) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (40)

Cayón (15)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Felzmann (2)

Goldberg (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (18)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (4)

HERVERA (21)

ibercoin (4)

Inasta (1)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (8)

Kroha (1)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Schulman (1)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (27)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (10)

UBS (1)

VAuctions (1)