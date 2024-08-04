Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1797 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 8, 2023.
