Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1797 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1797 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1797 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1797 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 636 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 8, 2023.

Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 212 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1797 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 9, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

