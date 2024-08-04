1 Escudo 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1794 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.

Сondition XF (8) VF (18) F (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (10)

Cayón (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (5)

Monedalia.es (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (2)