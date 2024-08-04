Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1791 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (253)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1791 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4682 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 250,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
