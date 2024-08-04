Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
