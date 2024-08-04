1 Escudo 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

