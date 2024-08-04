Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1788 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 145 GBP
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pars Coins
Date July 14, 2020
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
