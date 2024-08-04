Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1788 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1788 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1788 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Pars Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 145 GBP
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 9, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Pars Coins - July 14, 2020
Seller Pars Coins
Date July 14, 2020
Condition XF45 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search