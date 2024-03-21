1/2 Escudo 1789 M (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1789 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (5)