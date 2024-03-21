Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1789 M (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1789 M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1789 M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 16 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1789 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
957 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1789 M at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

