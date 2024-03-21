Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1789 M (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 16 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1789 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
957 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
