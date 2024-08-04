1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1795 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (8) VF (16) F (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (2)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (2)

Monedalia.es (4)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)