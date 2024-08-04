Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1795 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2952 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

