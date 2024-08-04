Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1795 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1795 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1867 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place December 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (15)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2952 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
