1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1794 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 860. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

