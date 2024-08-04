Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1794 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2117 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 860. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction CNG - June 28, 2016
Seller CNG
Date June 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1794 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1794 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search