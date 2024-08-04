Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1792 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

