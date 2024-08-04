Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1792 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1792 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1581 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search