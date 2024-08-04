1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 980. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

