Spain Period: 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 980. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (5)
- HERVERA (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
