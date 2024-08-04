Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1790 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1449 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 980. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1790 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

