Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1789 M MF "Type 1788-1796" (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1789 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1448 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 870. Bidding took place October 29, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
