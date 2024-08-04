Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1788 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1207 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Pars Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pars Coins
Date April 8, 2019
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Pars Coins
Date April 8, 2019
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
