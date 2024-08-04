Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1788 with mark M MF. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1207 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Pars Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
644 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Pars Coins - April 8, 2019
Seller Pars Coins
Date April 8, 2019
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Pars Coins - April 8, 2019
Seller Pars Coins
Date April 8, 2019
Condition AU55 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Cayón - September 17, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date September 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M MF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

