8 Maravedís 1808 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
