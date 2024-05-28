8 Maravedís 1808 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (8) VF (27) F (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (10)

Cayón (8)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (6)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (8)