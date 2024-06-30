Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1807 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
