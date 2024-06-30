Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1807 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1807 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1807 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1807 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1807 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search