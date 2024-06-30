8 Maravedís 1807 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 272 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 10, 2016.

