8 Maravedís 1804 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1804 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
