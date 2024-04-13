8 Maravedís 1804 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1804 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2762 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

