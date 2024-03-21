Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1803 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1803 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (6)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
