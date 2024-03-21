Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1803 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1803 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1803 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1803 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 8 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1803 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
