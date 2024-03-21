8 Maravedís 1803 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1803 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (14) F (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (6)

CoinsNB (1)

Herrero (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)