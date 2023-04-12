Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1802 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1802 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1802 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1802 at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1802 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search