8 Maravedís 1801 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1801 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
