Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1801 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1801 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1801 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1801 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction HERVERA - May 9, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction Soler y Llach - May 8, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1801 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1801 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search