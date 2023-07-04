8 Maravedís 1800 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1800 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition VF (12) F (2)