8 Maravedís 1800 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1800
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1800 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2133 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
