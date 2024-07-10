Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1799 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1799 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search