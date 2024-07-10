Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1799 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1799 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1799 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1799 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Jesús Vico - October 26, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 15, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 16, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1799 at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

