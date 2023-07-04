8 Maravedís 1798 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1798 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition VF (8) F (3)