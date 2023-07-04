Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1798 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1798 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1798 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1798 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1798 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1798 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1798 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1798 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1798 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1798 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1798 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1798 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1798 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1798 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1798 at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

