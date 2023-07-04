Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1798 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1798 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (4)
- Herrero (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
