Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1797 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1797 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1664 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 13, 2017.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1797 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
