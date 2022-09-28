Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1797 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1797 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1797 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1797 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1664 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 13, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Jesús Vico - September 18, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Jesús Vico - February 28, 2013
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1797 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

