8 Maravedís 1797 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1797 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1664 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place December 13, 2017.

Сondition XF (2) VF (16) F (3)