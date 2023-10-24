Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1794 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1794 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
