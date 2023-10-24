Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1794 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1794 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1794 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1794 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Rio de la Plata - October 17, 2020
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 29, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

