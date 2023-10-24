8 Maravedís 1794 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1794 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (14) F (3)