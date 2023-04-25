8 Maravedís 1792 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1792 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition XF (4) VF (5) No grade (1)