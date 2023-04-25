Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1792 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1792 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1792 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1792 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1792 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1792 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1792 at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1792 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1792 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1792 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1792 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1792 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1792 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1792 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

