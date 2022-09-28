Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1789 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1789 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 8 Maravedís 1789 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1789 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3205 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1789 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1789 at auction Rio de la Plata - August 31, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Spain 8 Maravedís 1789 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1789 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1789 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1789 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1789 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

