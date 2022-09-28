Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1789 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1789 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3205 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date August 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
