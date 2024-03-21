8 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition VF (5) F (3)