Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 633 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
