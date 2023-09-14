Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1808 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1808
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
