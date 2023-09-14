4 Maravedís 1808 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (13) F (3) No grade (4)