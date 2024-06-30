Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1807 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 14, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
