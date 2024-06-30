4 Maravedís 1807 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

