4 Maravedís 1804 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1804 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4350 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.

Сondition VF (11) F (1) No grade (1)