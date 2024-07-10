Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1804 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1804
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1804 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4350 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
