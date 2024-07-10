Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1804 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1804 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1804 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1804 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4350 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 16, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1804 at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

