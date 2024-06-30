Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1803 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1803 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
12
