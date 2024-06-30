Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1803 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1803 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1803 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1803 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 718 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (4)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (10)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 26, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1803 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

