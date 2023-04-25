4 Maravedís 1801 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1801 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

