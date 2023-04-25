Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1801 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1801 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1801 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1801 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1801 at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

