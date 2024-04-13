Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1799 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1799 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1799 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1799 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 26, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1799 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

